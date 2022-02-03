Townhall meetings are exposing NDC over E-levy - Tema MCE

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: Richard Osei, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said that the town hall meetings that the Akufo-Addo government is organizing for the e-levy is enlightening people and disabusing their minds about the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



In a write-up, he says that the illumination that is being brought to the people by the town hall meetings is defeating malicious propaganda by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the levy.



“We have all heard how after the Koforidua Town Hall meeting, more than 90% of the participants left the program convinced that the e-levy was a good tax to support,” the Tema Mayor wrote.



He added, “this is just the beginning. Soon, the propaganda from the NDC will lose its hold and the majority of Ghanaians will come to understand that those opposed to the levy are the ones who do not wish our country and economy well.”



In response to fears that the e-levy will make life even more difficult for Ghanaians, the Akufo-Addo government has begun a series of townhall meetings on the levy.



Tweeting about the first one at Koforidua, President Akufo-Addo wrote, “The e-levy will provide the Government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt.”



At the end of the meeting, reports were that most of the participants felt that the levy was good and was not going to be as burdensome as the opposition NDC has been claiming.



According to Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, “the Koforidua illumination is proof that President Akufo-Addo’s decision to use town hall meetings to fight NDC propaganda is a masterstroke.



“This Koforidua effect is just the beginning, by the time the meetings conclude, the propaganda by the NDC will all be dispersed and hopefully we can approve the levy to build our country.”



Government has warned that the levy is needed to raise the badly needed money to

rebuild the economy from the ravages of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)