Townhall meeting on E-levy a sign of respect to Ghanaians – Charles Bissue

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, says the town hall meeting on the E-levy scheduled for Thursday, January 27, 2022, will go a long way to dispel the myths around the levy and also show the level of regard the government has for the citizenry.



Describing the government as a listening one, he explained that after hearing the concerns of the populace over the e-levy, the Finance Minister took it upon himself to form a team to address the people and allay their fears.



“It will be disrespectful for us not to explain the e-levy to the Ghanaian people and the town hall meeting is called for. It is important for us to address the concerns of Ghanaians and show them all the respect they deserve,” he stated.



In a panel discussion with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he claimed the opposition “has destroyed the minds of Ghanaians over the e-levy but the responsible gov’t must now go and clear their minds of all the misinformation and lies. They said the free SHS policy and the double track system will fail but we can see that everything is working smoothly now.”



He advised Ghanaians to pay little to no attention to the falsehood being spread by the NDC about the e-levy.



The government will on Thursday, January 27, 2022, hold a major town hall meeting on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy).



The exercise forms part of series of engagements the government has planned with the aim of explaining the importance of the E-levy as well as take feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders on the levy.



The town hall meeting will feature Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.



Also, to be in attendance at the forums will be sector-specific Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other relevant industry stakeholders.