Tourism minister is a myopic thinker – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, who is vying for the flagbearer position, has sharply criticized the Minister of Tourism, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, describing him as a "myopic thinker."



Kennedy Agyapong's critique comes in response to Dr. Awal's proposal to harness funerals as a means to boost domestic tourism in Ghana.



Dr. Awal's proposal centers around the idea that funerals, which are frequent events in every region of Ghana, provide an ideal opportunity for people to gather.



During these gatherings, he envisions promoting the tourism sector by offering local food and beverages.



"When there are funerals, people gather in places. What we want to do with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is that, when there are funerals, we would also find tourist attractions in those areas where the funerals occur. So that when they finish, we are going to serve a lot of Ghanaian dishes at the funerals. Ghanaian drinks. Sobolo and co," he said.



However, Ken Agyapong vehemently disagrees with this vision, asserting that it is insufficient to firmly establish Ghana on the international tourism map.



In an interview with on Starr FM, Agyapong expressed his disappointment, saying, "We don't need myopic thinkers; the way Ghana is, we need men with big brains. He's a myopic thinker. How can you say we will serve sobolo at funerals? And people were clapping, and I said, Jesus Christ, what a country we live in."



Agyapong went on to share his own grand vision for Ghana's tourism industry, emphasizing its potential as the geographical center of the world.



He pointed out that Tema, Ghana, is located at longitude 0 degrees and latitude 0 degrees, making it an ideal location for tourism development.



Kennedy Agyapong proposed constructing a unique hotel, the "Centre of the World Hotel," which would have floors shaped like the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, North America, and Australia.



He concluded by stating, "Dare me, and I'm going to do it as President of Ghana. Look, a black man is capable, and that is what I want to inculcate in the youth."



