Tourism Minister commissions newly-look Tafi Home Monkey Sanctuary

Barbara Oteng Gyasi touring the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi has commissioned upgraded facilities at Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary in the Volta Region.



This is part of the Ghana Tourism Authority’s resolve to systematically enhance tourist sites across the country which is being funded by the Tourism Development Fund.



In her address, the Minister said, “the passage of the Tourism (Tourist Sites) Regulation 2019, LI 2393 has bolstered GTA’s desire to upgrade our tourist sites to enhance the overall quality of visitor experiences”.



Under this new law, it is mandatory for all tourist sites to be registered and licensed by GTA after satisfying the minimum requirements of functional governance structures, signage and public information, and public health and safety as specified in the law. This will transform the state of tourist sites and attractions in the country.



“Attractions are critical to the operationalization of tourism, because they provide the primary pull that draws visitors to a destination”. She added.



Mrs. Oteng Gyasi also said, plans have been laid to extend the site upgrade programme to cover the Slave Heritage Sites including Bono Manso, Salaga, Assin Praso, Assin Manso in the coming year. Also, GTA in collaboration with the Tema Development Corporation will undertake the upgrade of the Sakumono Beach into a model beach to expand the recreational options of residents in the Accra Tema area.



The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman said the Authority has a mandate to Market and Promote Tourism in Ghana.



“The Ghana Tourism Authority is focused on developing the domestic market potential through product improvement and aggressive market promotion. Thankfully, we can count on partners like the Tafi Atome community. Our partnership with the community is out of the vision to improve tourism products along the length and breadth of the country” he said.



Akwasi Agyeman added that further upgrades have been planned in the coming months “as we refocus attention on Domestic Tourism”. He also expressed how pleased the GTA is with the support they have received from the District Chief Executive of the Afadjato South District Assembly, Hon. James Etornam Flolu and the Chiefs and people of Tafi Atome.



Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, congratulated the Assembly for the enormous effort put into the upgrading of the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary. He again expressed his profound gratitude to GTA and the Ministry of Tourism for the thoughtful project that is aimed at harnessing the tourism and business potentials of the Afadzato South District and other sites in the region.



The Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary covers an area of 387sq km and is home to the True Mona and Patas Monkeys which have inhabited these forests over the past 600 years.



The Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Cultural Village project includes the following facilities;



• A new Tourist Receptive Facility



• A modern 7-Seater Washroom (Toilet)



• Three (3) Visitor Pavilions



• Wire Mesh and Bamboo fencing of the perimeter and,



• Paved grounds, Car Park, as well as, painting of existing structures.

