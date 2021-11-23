Touching a woman’s buttocks without permission is punishable by law - ASP Asare

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Touching a woman’s buttocks is recognized as assault



A person could be jailed for three years if found guilty of touching a woman’s buttocks



Assault comes in different categories



Head of Legal and Prosecution at the CID headquarters, Sylvester Asare (ASP), Esq., has forewarned that a person can be sentenced to 3 years’ imprisonment for spanking a lady’s buttocks, myxyzonline.com reports



ASP Asare stated that, touching a girl’s body without her consent is an assault.



“It’s harassment, you are harassing her, its sexual harassment…the touching of the body alone is an assault,” he noted



He made these assertions when he sat on the ‘My lawyer my Counselor’ show, on TV XYZ with Dakyehene Ofosu Agyeman.



According to him, such an act is termed as misdemeanour and an individual could be fined by court.



“Court will fine such persons, it’s misdemeanor sometimes the person will be fined, and in default, one would have to go to jail”, he stressed.



One can however be jailed for three years if he happens to perpetrate this category he added, “One can be jailed for six months up to three years.”