Total madness! LGBTQ+ is a 'demonic thing' - Charles Owusu

General News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu has condemned the LGBTQ+ community for trying to impose their practices on Ghanaians.



The former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission expressed disgust at those insisting that the LGBTQ+ community should be allowed to freely and publicly engage in their homosexual acts without any legislation criminalizing their activities.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, Charles Owusu applauded the Members of Parliament for adopting the anti-gay bill which is yet to be passed into law to check the LGBTQ+ community and their related activities.



All 275 Members of Parliament, on Wednesday, July 5, accepted the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” which is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values and ban lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.



When this bill comes into effect, any person caught in homosexual acts will face criminal charges and may end up in jail.



Charles Owusu was happy that the MPs have agreed to pass this bill stressing homosexuality is demonic.



"... when in this world can a minority group say we should make a law for the minority group to dominate the majority? I've never heard that thing before. So, it is a demonic thing!"



He stressed that no member of the LGBTQ+ community should be subjected to physical harm or any form of torture, however, Ghana won't allow them to practice their demonic acts.



"We won't beat them but we must prevent any person from saying he is a homosexual or lesbian or a tree . . . what sort of madness is this?"



Watch the interview below:



