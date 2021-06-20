Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II honoured at World Humanitarian Drive

Regional News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: Ernest Buamah, Contributor

The World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) has conferred a Global Humanitarian Award on HRM Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II, the Awadada of the Anlo State, Republic of Ghana, for his contributions as a leader in serving his country putting humanity first.



The global leaders and dignified royalties of the world presented the award during the 2nd edition of the 'Trilateral Global Summit 'focused on promoting the integration of the global economy and businesses as a pathway for peace, by inviting global leaders, dignified royalties and prominent speakers from over 25 countries consisting of Former Heads of State, Finance Ministers, Bank CEO, Policy Makers, Journalists, Corporate Heads and Business Leaders.



The summit sessions were held online on the 16th June 2021 as three sessions, and thousands worldwide witnessed the spectacular event and awards were presented to various global dignitaries for their contributions to Trade and Peace.



Speaking at the virtual event, Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II stressed the need for the peaceful Anlo Kingdom. He also added that Africa must make a deliberate effort to discontinue the politicization of institutions.



“As the Occupant of the second most powerful Stool of the Anlo State in the Republic of Ghana, and by that, the warlord of the Anlo Kingdom, I owe it a sacred duty to ensure the peace and security of my people at all times and this can only be achieved when peace and justice are given the right legs to stand tall. And as traditional leaders, it is my firm belief that the moral authority of the Chieftaincy (Royal) Institution, backed by a robust constitutional framework, holds the key to unlocking the treasury of Global Peace and Justice. We need to appreciate the fact that conflict in one region could have a spillover effect on another,” Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II said.



He went on to say, “Africa must make a deliberate effort to discontinue politicization of her institutions to engender sustainable peace and Justice which will propel the development we yearn for as a people.”



“We collectively need to protect children from abuse, exploitation, trafficking and violence. There is also the need to ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedom for all people irrespective of one’s status in society,” Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II stated.



The 2nd edition of the awards was organized by the founder of the NGO World Humanitarian Drive, Dr Abdul Basit Syed who is a world-renowned British Indian social activist and entrepreneur. He is a global influencer, campaigning for peace, unity and equality by navigating constantly to interact with global leaders, dignitaries and scholars to over 50 countries to create a positive global impact



The “Trilateral Global summit primarily focused on enhancing “Trade 4 Peace” (T4P), an imperative initiation by Dr Abdul Basit Syed’s founded International NGO “WHD” to build trade harmony by breaking down Silos of a trade by innovating opportunities for establishing interdisciplinary approach effectively.