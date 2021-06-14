Top politicians bid former NDC Eastern regional campaign coordinator farewell

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: GNA

The late Maxwell Kojo Atta-Krah, 75, a former Eastern Regional Campaign Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been laid to rest at his home town, Akim Oda.



The NDC was led by Mr Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary and Mohammed Baba Jamal, the former Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to bid the late Attah-Krah farewell.



Also present were Ms Kate Gyamfua, National Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mrs Ursula Owusu–Ekuful, Minister of Communications.



Atta-Krah also served as the former Managing Director of Produce Buying Company Limited (2009 - 2016) and died on March 19, 2021.



He left behind a wife, Mrs Elsie Atta-Krah and nine children.



The COVID-19 safety protocols of wearing nose masks and hand washing under running water with soap were observed by the mourners.



Tribute by the National Democratic Congress described the late Atta-Krah as the epitome of humanity, workforce, courageous and sterling leader.



He was born on 9th September 1946 at Adabraka, Accra.