Top director at National Security Timothy Coleman is dead

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Timothy Paapa Kow Aminsah Coleman, a top director at the National Security Secretariat, has been reported dead.



Coleman died on September 18, at the University of Ghana Medical Center, Legon, and his funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the Christ the King Catholic Church at Cantonments in Accra.



According to details available on his obituary, which GhanaWeb has exclusively received, Timothy Coleman died at the age of 61 and is survived by a widow, Joyceline Nhyira Coleman, and four (4) children.



While there is little on the late director, GhanaWeb has learnt, from a close source, that Coleman, a career National Intelligence Bureau employee (Deputy Director General in charge of Administration), was moved to the National Security Secretariat as a director in 2021.



His secondment was made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Timothy Coleman was also on the Board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, representing the Ministry of National Security, until his death.











