Top Zimbabwean journalist hails 2019 video of Amoako-Attah disciplining expat contractor

Hopewell Chin'ono, a celebrated Zimbabwean journalist has cited a video of Roads and Transport Minister, Kwaku Amoako-Attah giving an expatriate contractor a dressing down in 2019.
Chin'ono in a January 21, 2022 tweet observed how some Chinese contractors are allegedly having a field day across Africa whereas "in Ghana the Roads minister said NO, ENOUGH."
He shared an eight-minute clip of an angry Amoako-Attah repeatedly lamenting how an expatriate contractor had engaged in actions that among others destroyed public road and created public inconvenience.
"The Chinese plundering project in Africa is robbing Africa of its future.
But in Ghana the Roads minister said NO, ENOUGH.
"Unlike in Zimbabwe where the Chinese insult Zimbabweans on their embassy twitter handle @ChineseZimbabwe, other countries are not tolerating that NONSENSE!" the accompanying post read.
In the video, the Minister orders the arrest of the contractor and of all workers on the site repeatedly threatening that they were going to be dealt with for their infractions.
