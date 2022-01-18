Top NDC personalities throng court to support Ato Forson

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Some NDC MPs and top personalities have joined their colleague, Cassiel Ato Forson at the High Court for his trial on some alleged financial malfeasance.



Dr. Ato Forson, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, has been charged with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase some 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.



Joining the sitting today were personalities including former Attorney -General, Marietta Brew Appiah -Oppong, Special Aide to former president John Dramani, Joyce Bawa, Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine.



Other colleagues from parliament including MP for Ayawo Yussif Jajah, John Jinapor, MP for Yapei-Kuswagu, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, former MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Kwertey and others were also present to support Ato Forson.



Meanwhile, all three accused persons present in court have pleaded not guilty to all charges.



The accused persons, Dr. Ato Forson, Anemana and Japka, were represented by lawyers Edudzi Tameklo, Owiredu Dankwa and Reindorf Twumasi.



