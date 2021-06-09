Top Ghanaian personalities who had encounters with TB Joshua

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

He met with presidents from across the globe and was quite popular for being a prophet who spoke to many nations from across the world.



Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) is reported to have died after a church event on Saturday, June 5, 2021, rocking the whole his church, Nigeria and all other followers of the prophet by an unseen storm.



While the official statement from the church (Synagogue, Church of All Nations) stated that nowhere what killed the pastor, there have been many narratives coming through on what could have been the cause of death.



In this listicle, we bring you a list of some of the top names in Ghana who have had encounters with the prophet, beyond the regular politicians we know of who shared close relations with the late TB Joshua.



Shasha Marley



Shasha Marley, the famous Ghanaian reggae singer, spoke of the first time he had an experience of such nature after he met TB Joshua.



He explained that while he once battled with evil spirits that haunted him for long, it took the intervention and prayers of the prophet to deliver him from them all.



“I go to sleep and I see myself being chased by dogs and animals and all that. What’s happening to me Shasha Marley? It was something I experienced along the way. I had some weird dreams which I can’t even explain. I dream of old grannies, dead bodies, and a lot of them," Shahsa Marley narrated his ordeal on Pure FM in an interview with Hammer Nti on the show 'Hammer Time' monitored by MyNewsGH.com.











Ayittey Powers



Ghanaian boxer, Ayittey Powers, was at the SCOAN and was delivered of evil spirit.



He later testified of how he has been delivered.











Richard Kingston



Former Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingston, visited the SCOAN to testify of his wife's deliverance following which he received prophecy that he would return to the team.



After over two years absence, he was called back to the team.











Asamoah Boateng



Asamoah Boateng, a former Minister of Information, was spotted in Prophet T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Emmanuel TV footage.



Popularly known as Asabee, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Saltpond was shown on Emmanuel Television hilariously clapping and grinning at a ministration by Prophet T.B. Joshua, the renowned Man of God from Nigeria.



The former Minister was seen alongside a retinue of New Patriotic Party (NPP) gurus rendering a standing ovation to one of the hilarious comments and wondrous feats wrought by the Nigerian pastor at his SCOAN church.



The motive for the former Minister’s visit to T.B. Joshua’s church was not known. Sources close to the church, however disclosed to the Punch that the Minister had gone there to seek the spiritual intervention of the Man of God on his life.







Nii Soul



Versatile Ghanaian gospel artiste and music producer Joseph Nii Otu Ankrah mostly referred to by his stage name Nii Soul was on Thursday August 1st, 2019 flown to the headquarters of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos Nigeria under the directive of the senior Prophet T.B Joshua for a ministration during a their main service which was telecast on Emmanuel Television and streamed live on the internet.



The former rhythm and blues singer sights the prophet as one of the most influential figures that facilitated his switch from doing secular music to a full time gospel ministry. In fact, God spoke through Prophet T.B Joshua to him in a vision that changed his life for the better, the artiste has disclosed on numerous platforms.







