Top 50 women in African music

Music of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: 3Music

The emergence of Afrobeats on the global music market, as well as the exponential growth of several music genres across the continent over the past year, is a breath of fresh air.



It is a testament to the collective hard work and creative prowess of all key players within Africa’s music space.



The 3Music Awards have always found a way to acknowledge the contributions of the marginalized in music- especially women.



In 2020, the awards established the 3Music Women’s Brunch initiative to not only commemorate International Women’s Day but to celebrate and highlight the achievements of women in the industry.



Every year the Women’s Brunch is also used to amplify the issues women in the creative industry face.



The Top 50 Women in Music (Africa) which emerged from the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch is a nod in the same direction, focusing on bringing to light the unsung accomplishments of women who have heralded the invasion of African music on the world stage through creating, enabling and amplifying music.



The annual 3Music Awards highlights the Top 50 most influential women in music each year as a significant feature of the Awards.



This year’s release coincides with the International Women’s Day celebration making a strong case for breaking the bias with the stories and capabilities of the women who made the list.



The scheme gives credit to women who mainly stood out with their creativity, endeavour and impact, or, in a few cases, exploited their music platform for social good. Accomplishments within the year under review were prioritized, although some retrospective achievements were also considered based on their resonating or sustained effect on music in Africa today.



The initiative is recognition and honor of the standout achievements of female creatives and accessories with the African music space.



It is also an intricate gazette of the contributions of women who through excellence in diversified fields of music have propelled the evolution and growth of the African music industry within the year under review.



After several months of research, rigorous scrutiny, analytics, and consideration of unquantifiable service to music, we present to you the creators, enablers, and amplifiers who have made a difference in the music sphere- in honour of women.



ADDY AWOFISAYO



YouTube’s Addy Awofisayo rose through the ranks to her present seat as Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa.



Her contributions to establishing YouTube’s monopoly on the African streaming markets have generated greater value for artistes, and even greater visibility.



Addy gained valuable expertise in Business Development for Content Development and Partnerships while working at CBS, which experience she has successfully brought to bear in her work at YouTube.