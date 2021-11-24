Top 4 Ghanaian Amapiano songs breaking charts globally

Music of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian artistes join the amapiano trend
Amapiano is the most streamed music genre in Africa
Ghanaians show interest in Amapiano tunes
Call it a new trend but this particular music genre is making waves in Ghana.
Touted as the biggest in South Africa, amapiano has slowly creeped its way into the West Africa setting and now Afrobeat singers are switching fast and tapping into the new genre.
It appears afrobeats lovers and artistes are signing off 2021 on an amapiano note, as the dominance of this particular genre which started over the past months does not appear to fade off anytime soon.
Whether streaming services, social media, radio, television, or other platforms, there's simply no escaping the genre.
More Ghanaian artists and producers have dabbled and incorporated the elements of the sound into their music.
Not forgetting the fact that Amapiano artists and DJs are getting gigs across the continent.
D-Black - Enjoyment Minister ft. Stonebwoy & Quamina MP
With over 900,000 views on YouTube and millions of streams on digital platforms, D-Black’s amapiano inspired ‘Enjoyment Minister’ tune is a complete banger.
Produced by ‘Flamez on The Beat’ & Engineered by ‘Rony Turn Me Up’, a South African based music producer, the song since its release has received massive airplay in Ghana and many other African countries.
Ariba by Stonebwoy & Focalistic
Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy joined forces with South African amapiano champion, Focalistic on the release of this new record.
Hit by Hajia4real ft Stonebwoy
With over 1million views on YouTube, Hajia4real’s smashing new amapiano tune has since its release been topping charts both locally and globally.
The song was mixed and mastered by ‘Mixmastergarzy’.
Fever by Sefa ft Sakodie & DJ Tira
The new banger has been trending on YouTube and has gained several streams across digital platforms since its release.
With the amapiano vibe coupled with the verses of these two afrobeats beasts, the song has been topping charts since its release.