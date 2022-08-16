'Too many two-faced people trying to destroy the NPP' - Former Minister cautions Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Rockson Bukari, a former Upper East Regional Minister has stated that Ghana and the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, are at a crossroads.



In the case of the country, he says the situation is due to the current economic crunch that has hit the country.



It is for that reason that he has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to heed calls for a reshuffle, which action he believes will have positive consequences on the party's chances in 2024 polls.



With respect to the party, Bukari, who is also a one-time presidential staffer stated in a Citi News reportage that tow-faced people are out to destroy the party.



He believes that only unity of purpose remains the surest way to weed out such elements and the President must show leadership in all of what is happening.



“He (Akufo-Addo) is the leader, so he should do well to make sure there is the unity of purpose and human solidarity. He should look at things critically because there are too many “two faces persons,” in the NPP now trying to destroy this party,” Bukari is reported to have said.



On the subject of hardship among the populace, he stated: "Ghana is at a crossroads now and every Ghanaian is feeling a pinch of the economic hardships.



"Whether you are NPP or NDC, when you go to the market, it is the same prices that are prevailing, and we have a government who is in charge of this country to make sure that every Ghanaian has a comfortable life.”



He called on the president to listen to the cry for changes in his government and to take immediate action on the same.



“I want to remind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the NPP gave birth to his government and that there is the need to listen to the voices of the people and that there is the need for immediate changes in his government.”



