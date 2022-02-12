Tony Amani releases dulcet new single ‘Lovin You’ featuring Reynolds the Gentleman

Music of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Tony Amani’s moving new single ‘Lovin You’ is here and it’s irresistibly good.



The indie artist shares his sweet new offering today featuring fellow countryman, Reynolds the Gentleman who also produced the track and it’s an all-emotional affair wholly inspired by love.



Amid its air of repose and dulcet vocals ‘Lovin You’ has both crooners wrestle with their feelings of love and infatuation - but like in every story told, true love wins, at least per Tony’s refrain: "If loving you is wrong, I don't want to be right".



"Lovin You describes how fragile we can feel without the presence and support of the person we love or believed we were infatuated with. It’s a devastating experience and the song’s hook captures how we would naturally react in that particular instance", says Tony.



Born Tony Amaniampong, Tony Amani’s command over Afrobeat and Afro-soul shine through his budding catalogue of releases; ‘Give’ (2018), ‘Savage’ (2019), ‘You Are’ (2019) and ‘Do For You’ (2021).



Currently based in Alexandria, Virginia, Tony seeks to build upon his 2019 Ghana Music Award - USA nomination for ‘’US-based Uncovered Artist of the Year’’ with a plethora of songs and collaborations in the years ahead.



