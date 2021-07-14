Tone of your letter arrogant, accept criticism – ASEPA to First Lady

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has hit hard at the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, after she served notice she will refund all allowances paid to her since 2017 following a public outburst over government’s decision to put her on public payroll.



The Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson said Mrs. Akufo-Addo’s position shows that she cannot stand public criticism, adding her statement on the issue smacks of arrogance.



“I have sighted a letter purporting to be from the Office of the First Lady angrily claiming it is going to refund all allowances paid the first lady since 2017 because Ghanaians are talking too much about the recent recommendations by the Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee to pay first/second ladies the same salaries as cabinet ministers,” Thompson posted on Facebook.



He added: “First of all, apart from the tone of the letter being unnecessarily arrogant, this smacks a huge sense of INGRATITUDE from the first lady. This letter goes a long [way] to show how unaccommodating the first lady is to public criticisms.”



Thompson said if the First Lady cannot contain the outburst of the taxpayer then she should refund everything the state has done for her.



“Oya refund everything and from now on, don’t use anything that belongs to the taxpayer if you cannot contain the taxpayers’ outbursts.



“But once we continue to finance your living from head to toe, Auntie Becky we will talk papa, Hw3!!! Tax tua y3 ya papa,” he said.



Rebecca Akufo-Addo has served notice she is returning to the government some GHC899, 000 paid to her as allowances since 2017 after a public hue and cry over a decision to pay her and the second lady, Samira Bawumia, monthly salaries.



The decision to put the two spouses on government’s payroll was based on a recommendation made by the Presidential committee on emoluments for Article 71 office holders.



“…The public discussion has been laced with some extremely negative opinions, in some cases, which she finds distasteful, seeking to portray her as venal, self-serving and self-centered woman, who does not care about the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian,” a statement from the Office of the First Lady on Monday (12 July) said.



“In view of this, the First Lady, in consultation with the President of the Republic, has decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to GHC899,097.84.



“The First Lady has also decided not to accept any monies that have been allocated to be paid to her pursuant to the recommendations of the Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee, as approved by Parliament,” the statement added.