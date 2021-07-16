Tomatoes seller who was duped of GH¢5,000 by police officer gets justice

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Sefakor Fekpe, Contributor

A market woman who got duped by an officer with the Ghana Police Service has been served justice.



According to Crime Check Foundation (CCF), the tomatoes seller, identified as Adofowaa Faustina got back the GH¢5,000 she was scammed off.



"Tomatoes seller Adofowaa gets her five thousand cedis back from the Police administration after she was duped by a police officer who promised to facilitate her recruitment into the Service," the CCF gave an update on its Facebook page.



Background



Adofowaa in an interview with the Crime Check Foundation some weeks ago disclosed that the Police instructor at the Tesano Police Training School, popularly known as ‘Airborne’ defrauded her in a recruitment scam.



She stated that she was convinced of securing a spot in the Police Service's recruitment at the time after one of her friends introduced her to ‘Airborne’ assuring her that he helped her get into the police service.



The tomatoes seller, an SHS leaver said she hurriedly took a loan from her market association when Airborne made a demand of five thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢ 5000.00) as upfront payment to be recruited into the service.





The 30-year-old woman was more convinced of Airbone's authenticity when she was made to fill some forms.



Unfortunately for her, Airborne had since then been postponing the date she would be called for training but Adofowaa Faustina still went ahead to buy the list of things needed for her training.



The market woman further stated that Airbone later introduced her to another Police Officer to handle the rest of the process but the man also tried to extort GH¢8,000 from her saying the money will be used to fast-track the process that would enable her to get a call up for training.



Meanwhile, the CCF took up the matter as part of its USAID Justice Sector Support Activity to help her retrieve her money and eventually got justice for the poor tomatoes seller.



"We thank the Ghana Police Service for acting swiftly in response to our quest to seek justice for the poor girl under the USAID Justice Sector Support Activity(a project which has CCF as an implementing partner)."



The NGO is calling on Ghanaians who have been caught up in questionable justice delivery to reach out to the organisation on the following helplines for support 0203799978/0302766756.



About USAID Justice Sector Support Activity



This is an activity that focuses on sustaining and monitoring the

implementation of Ghana's Case Tracking System (CTS), which is a software system instituted by Chemonics International and its partners, aimed at employing technology solutions to track criminal cases from inception until being disposed of.



The Activity which is being implemented in forty (40) target Districts in seven (7) Regions of Ghana combines mutually complementary methodologies including Rights-Based, People-Centered, and enhanced Social Accountability Approaches based on lessons learnt in the justice space.



It aims at ensuring that marginalized communities through public mobilization and innovative education programs are aware of and supported track progress of the delivery of the CTS.



The Activity also focuses on the monitoring and advocating for the utilization of the CTS by targeted key Justice Sector Institutions (JSIs) namely; (Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Attorney General's Department, Legal Aid Commission, Economic, and Organized Crime Office, and Judicial Service), mobilizing Citizen Monitoring Groups (CMGs) to monitor the CTS, its process, facilitating the demand for its accountability, functionality, and responsiveness by relevant State Institutions, promoting legislative and policy reform, and advocating better coordination among the key JSls and civil society.



These will be achieved by; increasing citizen knowledge and access to Justice Sector services.



The project started in August 2020 and is expected to end in July 2023.