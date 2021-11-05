Tolls inadequate to maintain roads - Ghana Highways

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

• Ghana Highways wants an increase in toll fares



• Current toll charges cannot maintain roads



• How can a whole car pay 50 pesewas for a toll? Pres. Of road contactors quizzes



The Acting CEO of the Ghana Highways Authority, Christian Nti, has said the amount being paid by motorists as toll is inadequate to maintain and expand roads.



According to him, there is a need for toll increment to facilitate road maintenance and expansion.



Speaking in an interview with GBConline.com, Christian Nti said,



“The money that we are paying now is entirely inadequate to be able to maintain the roads.

For example, you see an articulator loaded with thousands of bags of cement and will wait and pay 2 cedis or 3 cedis and the damage that he is causing on the road is immeasurable. And at times because of the limited fees, we are not able to develop the toll booth to make it very functional.”



On the same matter, the president of the Road Contractors Association, John Afful, appealed for an increase in the road toll from the current rate to ₵2.00 for saloon cars and ₵ 3.00 for bigger vehicles.



“How can a whole car pay 50 pesewas for a toll. At least if it goes up to about 2 cedis for the salon cars and the bigger cars go to about 3 cedis, so that you can raise some money to exhibit works on the roads. Figures show that the toll stores just 4 or 5% of monies that go to the road fund that’s why we need to increase it,” John Afful told GBConline.