‘Tollbooths for washrooms’: Listen to Amoako-Attah’s full tape before you judge - Adomako Baafi

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Adomako Baafi has jumped to the defence of Roads and Highways Minister.



The minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has come under heavy criticism after media reports about his reported statement that government intends to convert tollbooths across the country into washrooms.



He has, however, dismissed the report – claiming he was misunderstood by the reporter.



Yaw Adomako Baafi who was speaking on the issue on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ said he doubts the minister will make such an utterance.



“I listened to the full tape and realized what was put out there was wrong,” he said



Listen to interview:



