Tollbooth closure: PWDs to stay on payroll until redeployment – Roads Minister

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

The Ministry for Roads and Highways has said all persons with disability (PWDs) who lost their jobs following the discontinuation of road toll collection will continue to receive their salaries until they are reassigned.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the directive follows a government policy to continue paying their salaries while awaiting redeployed to suitable areas.



Head of Public Relations of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, indicate that outstanding salaries will be paid within one week.



"Just this afternoon, the minister (Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta) met representatives of the PWDs who worked as toll collectors and communicated the government's policy to pay all of them until they are reassigned.



"The minister also assured them that all those with outstanding salaries will have the money paid within one week," he said.



He added that PWDs would need to be retrained before deployment.



"A proposal on what kind of work they can do and the training they require has been submitted to the minister, and he is currently reviewing it. Very soon, the minister will meet the Commission on PWDs and toll collectors and communicate details of the training and deployment modalities to them," he added.



The Minister of Roads and Highways directed the immediate cessation of toll collections across the country, effective midnight on Thursday, November 18, 2021, on the back of the government's plan as announced in the 2022 Budget to Parliament to scrap tolls on all public roads.



