Toll collection at Tema motorway resumes after accident

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Attendants at the Accra-bound side of the Tema motorway have resumed toll collection after the process was suspended due to an accident earlier this morning.



Drivers who used the road during the time of the incident drove freely to and from Accra to Tema.



It has taken about four hours for the collection to resume.



Earlier in the morning, Monday, 12 July 2021, a tipper truck crashed into the tollbooth.



A tollbooth attendant is feared dead.



The attendant could be seen in a video that captured the aftermath of the crash, lying motionless by the accident scene.



Apart from the attendant, a visually-and-hearing-impaired attendant also got injured in the accident.



Aside from the damage caused to the tollbooth, two vehicles including a saloon car with registration number GT 469- 10 whose occupants also sustained some injuries was destroyed beyond repairs.



Eyewitnesses surmise that either the driver failed his brakes or was inexperienced.



Meanwhile, Mr Jeffery Koomson, a son of one of the injured attendants, said after receiving information about the accident, he rushed to the hospital only to meet his dad with both legs crushed.



