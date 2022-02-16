Toll booths - Urinals: Ex-NALAG President slams Amoako-Attah

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Former National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG) President, Alhaji Mohammed Kwaku Doku, has advised the Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah to rescind his decision to change toll booths to urinals.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Dwene ho bio’ political-talk show hosted by Agya Wusu on Hot 93.9FM, Alhaji Doku without mincing words stated that, "the decision taken by the Minister is insane thus the minister needs to go for a check-up at the psychiatric hospital as the decision has been a porous one. How much revenue can we generate from such a hasty decision?”.



The minister in an earlier interview also expressed shock about the less revenue generated from toll booths and the need to introduce electronic transactions to pay contractors.



But the former NALAG president deliberating on the Minister’s statement expressed disappointment in some key government policies and called on Ghanaians to desist from the try and error system of governments.