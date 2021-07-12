Toll booth attendant crushed to death at Tema motorway, another injured

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A tipper truck driver has run over a toll booth attendant and severely injured another at Tema motorway roundabout on the morning of Monday, July 12.



It is unclear what caused the speeding truck to crash into the toll booth completely destroying the building in the process.



An eyewitness, Slick, told Bonohene Baffour Awuah, host of “Ghana Kasa” on Kasapa 102.5FM, that rescuers had to clear the debris that had ‘buried’ the surviving attendant (a physically challenged person) before he was rescued.



He noted that the driver of the tipper truck was nowhere to be found after the accident.



The eyewitness added that as of the time of filing the report(7:45 am) both the Ambulance Service and the Police were yet to arrive at the scene.