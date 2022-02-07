Tokuroano St Francis Anglican JHS calls for help

Regional News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: GNA

The lack of classroom infrastructure at the St. Francis Anglican Junior High School (JHS) at Tokuroano in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region has led to pupils making use of palm frond sheds instead of a classroom.



The pupils and teachers have used the palm fronds structure as makeshift materials to create 'shed' classrooms.



Some of them told the Ghana News Agency that the structure would not only provide a place to call classrooms but also an environment to facilitate teaching and learning.



They said the lack of classroom facilities and other learning materials was having a negative impact on their studies.



Okyeame Kofi Okratia, the Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC), said enrolment in the school had reduced drastically due to the lack of classrooms.



The situation was worrying, he said and called on the Government, the Krachi East Municipality Assembly, and other benevolent organisations to provide them with infrastructure and learning materials.



He appealed to the authorities to prioritise the needs of the school and treat them as urgent in order not to affect enrolment.