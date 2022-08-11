Toilet attendant who bathed man with human excreta remanded for 2 weeks

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A toilet Attendant, Kwabena Osei popularly known as ‘Abaadaho’ has been remanded into police custody for two weeks by the Assin Fosu Magistrate Court, presided by His Worship Abdul Majid Illiasu.



He is to reappear on 18th August 2022.



The suspect pleaded guilty to the charges of offensive conduct, however, the court advised assault be added to the charges.



Meanwhile, the prosecution pleaded with the court to permit them to amend the charges hence the two weeks remand.



Background



A toilet attendant, Kwabena Osei locally known as Nana Abaadaho, who is currently on the run is alleged to have bathed a customer of the facility, Daniel Agyapong, with human excreta (faeces) over 50 Pesewas misunderstanding at Assin Fosu Pantoase.



The victim explained that he visited the facility a day before the incident with Ghc1 but the attendant did not get a change of 50p for him, therefore, he decided to use it Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the morning



The suspect who wasn’t around at the time the victim first visited the facility insisted that the victim pays before using the toilet.



After some minutes of argument, Abadaho succeeded in preventing the victim from using the facility even after an eyewitness decided to pay the 50p for the victim.



The suspect who wasn’t happy with the situation, angrily rushed home to pick up hand gloves, fetch an appreciable quantity of feces, chased the victim, and smeared him with human waste.



The matter has since been reported to the Assin Fosu District Police command.