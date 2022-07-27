Togolese remanded over robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: GNA

Kola Josue, an unemployed Togolese, who allegedly strangled a driver with a rope and snatched his Toyota Vitz at Lashibi, has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



Josue is said to have committed the act with two others whose names were given as Joshua and Ajokate, now at large.



The Police nabbed Josue when he and his accomplices attempted to sell the vehicle at Accra Mall.



He pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit a criminal offence.



The accused person is expected to reappear before the Court presided over by Mrs. Rosemary Baah Torsu, on August 10, 2022.



Prosecuting, Inspector Jonas Lawer told the court that the complainant Emmanuel Allotey, was a driver at Baatsona in the Greater Accra Region.



Inspector Lawer said Josue was a Togolese residing at Lashibi and that on July 22, this year, the accused and his accomplices Joshua and Ajokate, now at large, met at Lashibi and discussed how to snatch a vehicle from a driver.



The prosecution said the following day, at about 12:00 midnight, while the complainant was driving his Toyota Vitz taxi with registration number GT 5644-21 and working within the Lashibi area, the accused and his accomplices engaged him to send them to EMEF Estates.



It is said at about 12:30 am, the complainant reached the accused persons' destination and they all alighted and attempted to pay the fare.



The prosecution said Josue, who was seated behind the driver suddenly pulled a rope and tied it around the complainant's neck and pulled it against the driver's seat until the complainant became unconscious.



It said Josue and his accomplices pushed the complainant out of the car and drove the vehicle away leaving the complainant to his fate.



In the early hours of the same day, the prosecution said Josue and his accomplices took the vehicle to Accra Mall to sell.



It said the Police, however, got wind of it and proceeded to the scene and nabbed Josue.



It said Josue's accomplices escaped.



The prosecution said Josue sent the Police to where he and his accomplices abandoned the complainant.



It said the complainant identified the accused persons as the one who strangled him with a rope.



The prosecution said the accused in his caution statement mentioned Joshua and Ajokate as his accomplices.



It said when Josue led the Police to the residence of his accomplices, they were nowhere to be found.