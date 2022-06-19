Togolese nationals picked up for unlawful assembly

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: GNA

A total of 20 Togolese have been picked up in Hohoe for assembling for an unlawful purpose.



The men from the ages of 21 to 35, who spoke French through an interpreter, said they worked with 'QNET' and were engaged in online businesses.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jonathan Lamptey, Hohoe Divisional Police Commander, said all the 20 suspects resided in a room at Gbi Bla, a suburb of Hohoe.



He said a tip-off that led to the arrest of the suspects indicated that two of them rented the room and kept increasing the number.



ACP Lamptey said although no items were found on the suspects aside from their phones, they could be charged for assembling for unlawful purposes.



He said they would be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service's Sector Command and be repatriated.



ACP Lamptey said the Division had not received reports from individuals about online businesses, where they were swindled.



He called on the public to be on the lookout for foreign people who enter their communities and claim to be operating online businesses.