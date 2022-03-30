Togo traders in Accra applaud reopening of borders

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Traders who import goods from Togo have expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for reopening the land borders and are hopeful that business will pick up soon. The traders however fear the economic state of the nation will hinder their business due to the high exchange rate.



“Borders are reopened but we can not go for goods, the CFA is currently so high that we can barely make purchases, if something can be done about it, we will be glad.”



Another added, “It is not about the border, the economic state of the nation is bad, people don’t have money hence they are not buying. We are not making sales”.



Speaking to GBC News one of the importers appealed to Government to take measures to ensure that the CFA is stabilized and also eliminate ‘goro boys’ who contribute to importers having to pay more when making purchases.



“We are grateful to President Akufo-Addo for reopening the land borders but we deal with CFA and the CFA is currently too high”.



“This is really affecting our business as it has increased prices of the various products which in effect reduce sales”.



“Goro boys also contribute to buyers having to pay more for CFA so we are pleading with the Government to ensure they are arrested so our business can go on smoothly.”