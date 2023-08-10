Together we’ll win Ayawaso West Wuogon seat – Dumelo reacts to Nuamah's withdrawal from race

Politics of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has reacted to the withdrawal of one of his contenders in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Fred Nuamah.



In a tweet shared on August 8, 2023, Dumelo disclosed that he had spoken to Fred Nuamah and thanked him for his decision to withdraw from the race.



He added that with Fred’s help, he would snatch the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as help former President John Dramani Mahama return to power.



“I just got off the phone with Fred Nuamah. I thanked him for stepping down and throwing his support behind me.



“Together we will make sure I win the Ayawaso West parliamentary seat for the NDC and also make sure @JDMahama becomes president in 2025,” parts of the tweet he shared, reads.





I just got off the phone with Fred Nuamah. I thanked him for stepping down and throwing his support behind me. Together we will make sure I win the Ayawaso West parliamentary seat for the NDC and also make sure @JDMahama becomes president in 2025. #idey4u pic.twitter.com/OaKEIwL9l4 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) August 8, 2023