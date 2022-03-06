Together in growth and prosperity – NAPO as Ghana marks 65th Independence Day

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has stressed on the importance of unity and togetherness in the drive to develop the country.



As the country marks its 65th Independence anniversary, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is exhorting the minds of Ghanaians to need to protect our democracy.



He underscored that the principles of unity and peace are important elements in achieving prosperity and that, the independence day is a reminder of the sacrifices every Ghanaian has to make to aid the development of the country.



In a social media post, he said “Let’s stay together in growth and prosperity as we celebrate 56 years of Ghana's Independence.”



The 65th Independence Day anniversary was marked at Cape Coast on the theme “ Working Together, Bouncing Back Together”.



Addressing the nation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo preached against mentions of coups in the media space and charge all Ghanaians to guard jealously the democratic principles that have sustained the country for the past three decades.



President Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians to exhibit patriotism and belief in the country and shy away from spreading negativity about Ghana.









He advised against the running down of the country by some persons and made a clarion call on Ghanaians to contribute to the development of the country.



He said “If we make wrong choices we must act to set things right, when those put in charge of affairs of running the affairs get it wrong we must have the courage to say so.



“That is our patriotic duty and call. We must not at any given opportunity to run down our nation merely because we can or to achieve a narrow parochial objective.



“Let us guard jealously the peace and security we enjoy,” he said.