Togbe Afede donates to Ho Muslim community

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: GNA

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State in the Volta Region, has presented some assorted food items to the Muslim community in Ho to aid in their Ramadan fasting and prayers.



The food items, including bags of rice and sugar, frytol and cartons of tea leave are expected to be distributed among members of the community ahead of the climax the Ramadan.



Togbe Afede, in a message through Togbe Kasa III, Dufia of Ho-Ahoe, who presented the items on his behalf asked the Muslim community to continue praying for the Volta region and the country for peace, love and unity for socio-economic development.



The Agbogbomefia underscored the importance of cohesion and peaceful coexistence in enhancing development and charged all and sundry to work towards peace building.



Togbe Afede asked the leaders to sensitise their members, especially the youth, to avoid indulging in unlawful activities like reckless motor riding during the climax of the period.



The Agbogbomefia commended the Muslim Community for reaching this far in the fasting and prayer and wished them a successful Ramadan.



A special prayer was offered for Togbe Afede in his house by some members and leaders of the Muslim community including the Regional Chief Imam to ask for good health and Allah's blessings for him as he marked his birthday last weekend.



Alhaji Yushan Bashiru Turawah, Sariki Zongo of Ho, told the Ghana News Agency, the decision to offer prayers in the house of the Chief, which coincided with his birthday, was to show their love and support for him.



He called for harmonious and peaceful living among Muslims and Christians for religious diversity.



“We are one people, and we worship one God who created us all, so there shouldn't be any fight between Christian and Muslims...it is religious diversity, and it does not call for war,” he stated.



The Sariki Zongo expressed appreciation to Togbe Afede for the support, saying “it shows that Togbe knows that his children were going through 30 days of fasting.