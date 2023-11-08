Toflokpo residents give govt 14-day ultimatum to call Electrochem management to order

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Some aggrieved residents of Toflokpo in Ada have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government, demanding intervention in the clash between the community members and salt mining firm, Electrochem Ghana Limited.



The aggrieved residents said they want the government to address their concerns or they are willing to take the law into their own hands.



The call on the government for intervention stems from an incident on Monday, November 6, 2023, where clashes reportedly occurred between salt miners from Toflokpo and some staff of Electrochem Ghana Limited, which resulted in the untimely death of a 47-year-old individual, Koletey Wormenor.



Fearing for their safety and well-being after the incident, residents have given the government a 14-day ultimatum to address the escalating tensions. Abraham Avuma, the Public Relations Officer for the Ada Songor Lagoon Association, said in an interview with Joy News, monitored by GhanaWeb, that the residents do not seek the expulsion of Electrochem, but rather desire the company to confine its activities to the Songor salt project.



“We are not asking Electrochem to pack out; we are saying that they should remain as a Songor salt project. We don't need him to work any further, so that we will have the place. But when you continue to use the police and try to cease our work equipment, we are not going to agree. So, we want the government to make sure the Electrochem remains as a Songor salt project, so that we can be able to have discussions in relation to the project,” he stated.



The conflict, as explained by Abraham Avuma, came about as the management of Electrochem wanted to take over a vast expanse of the Songor Lagoon, reportedly spanning more than 42,000 acres.



This, according to the community members, will affect their source of livelihood.



“Our demand is for Electrochem to remain at the Songor stop only, it shouldn't move further to any other line because the Songor salt project is a government concession and all the residents in Ada are aware. Any government that comes appoints their management and then they take over at the concession. They have always been there and we never had a problem with any of them.



“Now as we are speaking, Electrochem Ghana Limited claims that all the land of the Songor Lagoon, over 42, 000 acre of land, has been given to him and he is preventing all Ada residents from entering any portion of the land and that is the reason why when he came, instead of him to use legitimate means, he is always adding land guards,” he stated.



