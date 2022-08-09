Today’s weather forecast – August 9, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning mist will form over parts of the coastal, hilly and forest areas, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Variably cloudy conditions are also expected over most places in the southern half of the country this morning, becoming mostly sunny as the day progresses.



The northern half is expected to be cloudy with chances of rain this morning, becoming partly cloudy as the day progresses.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



