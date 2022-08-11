Today’s weather forecast – August 11, 2022

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably Cloudy conditions would be experienced across sectors of the country this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.





The afternoon would experience sunny breaks over most parts of the country with few cases of thunderstorms or rains over parts of the northern sector from late afternoon into the night.



Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.





The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day





