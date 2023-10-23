You are here: HomeNews2023 10 23Article 1866860

General News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms are expected over southern Ghana - Ghana Meteo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thunderstorms are expected over southern Ghana later this morning into the afternoon, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The rest of the country is expected to experience fair weather conditions during the day.

Evening thunderstorms are likely to occur over places within the transition zone.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.


Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment