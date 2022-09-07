Today’s Weather Forecast – September 7, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy condition is expected over the coast and slightly north of the coastline with chances of slight to moderate rains this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Early morning mist and fog patches will form over hilly and forest areas, it adds.



Cases of thunderstorms or rains are expected over the northern sector from afternoon into the evening.



Cloudy weather will also be experienced over the southern half with chances of slight to moderate rains in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.



