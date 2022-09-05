Today’s Weather Forecast – September 5, 2022

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions would be experienced across sectors of the country with few cases of intermittent rains of varying intensities over parts of the Northern and Southern halves this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency report.



It added that the afternoon would have a few areas of the middle and northern sectors experiencing thunderstorms or rains with partly cloudy conditions over most parts of the country.



Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day







