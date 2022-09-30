Today’s Weather Forecast – September 30, 2022

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cases of thunderstorms or rains are expected over parts of the Northern half this morning and later in the afternoon, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Also, variably cloudy weather is expected over the Southern half this morning, with chances of thunderstorms or rains of varying intensities later in the afternoon.



Misty or foggy conditions are predicted over parts of the forest, mountainous and coastal areas early this morning.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



