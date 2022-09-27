Today’s Weather Forecast – September 27, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions along with mist and fog patches are expected across the country this morning with chances of slight to moderate rains over the coastal and few places in the northern sector, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Thunderstorms or rains will be experienced over the coastal and upper western regions during the afternoon giving way to cloudy weather in the evening.





Variably Cloudy weather is expected over the middle and transition sectors in the afternoon, with chances of thunderstorms or rains in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







