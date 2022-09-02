Today’s Weather Forecast – September 2, 2022

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy condition is expected over the coastal and northern sectors with chances of slight to moderate rains this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Early morning mist and fog patches will form over hilly and forest areas giving way to partly cloudy weather in the afternoon and cloudy weather in the evening with chances of rains over the

middle sector.



Cases of thunderstorms or rains is expected over the northern sector from late afternoon into the evening.





The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day





