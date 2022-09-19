Today’s Weather Forecast – September 19, 2022

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General cloudy weather is expected throughout the day over the entire country with early morning foggy/misty conditions over the higher grounds of the Southern half, Ghana Meteorological Agency report.



Also, thundery and rain activities are expected this morning and in the afternoon over places within the Northem and Middle sectors, with intermittent rains expected over the Coastal sector throughout the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day







