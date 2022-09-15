Today’s Weather Forecast – September 15, 2022

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Variably cloudy conditions are expected across sectors of the country this morning with chances of slight to moderate rains or thunderstorms over parts of the eastern portions, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Sunny intervals would be experienced with cases of thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities over both halves of the country between the afternoon and midnight hours, the report adds.



Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day







