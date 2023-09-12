You are here: HomeNews2023 09 12Article 1842560

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today's Weather Forecast – September 12, 2023

The country is expected to be partly cloudy in the early hours of the morning and later become sunny as the day progresses.

A weak rainstorm observed over the borders of Benin and Nigeria is likely to propagate westwards and affect few places in the country with rain or thunderstorms of varying intensities in the afternoon.

Early morning mist is expected over few places in the hilly, forest, and coastal areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

