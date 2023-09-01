Today’s Weather Forecast – September 1, 2023

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has reported an expected cloudy morning with pockets of slight rain or drizzle over the coast of the country.



Breaks of sunshine will be experienced as the day progresses.



Thunderstorms are anticipated over a few areas within northern Ghana later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



