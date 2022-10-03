Today’s Weather Forecast – October 3, 2022

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The middle sector and parts of the coastline will be mostly cloudy this morning, with little chance for slight rain, while the northern sector will be mainly partly cloudy.



Sunny conditions are to be expected in the afternoon across the country with intermittent cloudy conditions. The evening will remain partly cloudy and stable across the country.



Early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest, and hilly places today.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



