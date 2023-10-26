You are here: HomeNews2023 10 26Article 1869266

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today's Weather Forecast – October 26, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Sunny weather with periodic clouds is expected across the country during the day, Ghana Meteo reports.

Also late afternoon to evening rain is anticipated for parts of southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment