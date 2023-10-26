Today's Weather Forecast – October 26, 2023

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023
Sunny weather with periodic clouds is expected across the country during the day, Ghana Meteo reports.
Also late afternoon to evening rain is anticipated for parts of southern Ghana.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
