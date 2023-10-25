You are here: HomeNews2023 10 25Article 1868477

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – October 25, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

There will be a chance of thunderstorms for areas in southern Ghana later in the day, Ghana Meteor reports.

The morning mist is expected to cause a reduction in visibility over some forest areas. Periods of sunshine will be observed across the country as the day progresses.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment