General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 3, 2023

Northern Ghana will be sunny during the day with few clouds, Ghana Meteo reports.

Over southern Ghana, periods of sunshine are expected the report adds.

Cases of rain and thunder are anticipated over some forest and transition areas later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

