Today’s Weather Forecast – November 28, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Periods of sunshine will be experienced today across the country, Ghana Meteo reports. Periods of sunshine will be experienced today across the country. Localised thundershowers are anticipated over few areas within southern Ghana during the late afternoon and evening hours. pic.twitter.com/gqwfmcWFYv
Also, localised thundershowers are anticipated over few areas within southern Ghana during the late afternoon and evening hours.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day>/b>
NAY
Periods of sunshine will be experienced today across the country. Localised thundershowers are anticipated over few areas within southern Ghana during the late afternoon and evening hours. pic.twitter.com/gqwfmcWFYv— Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) November 28, 2023