Today’s Weather Forecast – November 28, 2023

Periods of sunshine will be experienced today across the country, Ghana Meteo reports.

Also, localised thundershowers are anticipated over few areas within southern Ghana during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

